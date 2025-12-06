A man in western Iowa will spend years behind bars for stabbing his cousin in the head after a day of drinking, authorities say.

Tariq Thomas, 24, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to local NBC affiliate KTIV, citing court documents.

The sentence was handed down after the defendant pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury.

Thomas was drinking alcohol with his cousin, 24-year-old Saville Thomas, on Oct. 11, in the basement of a home on South Lyons Street in Sioux City.

At about 6:10 p.m., the two got into an argument, which ultimately turned violent, according to law enforcement.

"[Tariq Thomas] grabbed a large butcher knife and stabbed the victim in the left collarbone before plunging the knife in the victim's head hard enough to break the handle off," court documents reviewed by the TV station read.

Saville Thomas reportedly emerged from the home, leaving blood in his wake, and was stumbling on a different road about a 20-minute walk away from the residence when authorities were notified and made contact with him. The knife blade was still in his head, and he had a wound to his collarbone.

After being picked up by first responders, the stabbing victim was brought to an area hospital and then later transferred to a different hospital. At the second location, he underwent a 6-hour surgery to have the knife blade removed. The victim was eventually released.

Mariah Thomas, 34, was also reportedly at the home. She is believed to have seen the blood and tried to clean it in the basement as well as "wash off the driveway where there was a trail of blood from inside leading to the street," authorities wrote.

Both the woman and Tariq Thomas were arrested on Oct. 20, at their home.

Mariah Thomas was charged with obstruction of justice, according to a press release issued by the police department. She pleaded not guilty on Oct. 30, and is due in court on Dec. 18, according to KTIV.