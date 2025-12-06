A Florida woman was recently arrested after being pulled over during a traffic stop and later trying to hide prescription drugs in her "body cavities," according to law enforcement in the Sunshine State.

Kaylie Poe, 27, stands accused of one count each of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to DUI testing, smuggling controlled substances, controlled substances with intent to sell, and tampering with evidence, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office records.

The underlying incident occurred on Nov. 29, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Law&Crime. Authorities were all-but immediately suspicious about the defendant's vehicle in Palm Coast – a small city located roughly 60 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

"Prior to initiating a traffic stop at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Interstate 95, the traffic signal turned red, and the vehicle proceeded through the red light, ultimately stopping within the intersection," the charging document reads. "I then activated my emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop, instructing the driver to pull forward out of the intersection for safety."

As the traffic stop ensued, the deputy noticed two passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was a 2-year-old child, authorities say.

The driver allegedly appeared impaired.

More Law&Crime coverage: 'Continued to yell': Florida man sprays 8 deputies – and K-9 – with 'bear repellent' to evade arrest, authorities say

"I observed slurred speech, watery and bloodshot eyes, delayed reaction time, and difficulty with divided attention," the deputy wrote. Poe was asked to exit the vehicle, which she did; however, she exhibited difficulty maintaining her balance upon standing."

Then, the deputy asked the defendant to perform a series of field sobriety exercises, according to the probable cause statement.

Poe, for her part, agreed to the tests.

More Law&Crime coverage: 'Blood on the sidewalk': 8-year-old stabs 'uninvited' grandmother to protect her mom from knife attack, deputies say

The results, however, did not inure to her benefit, the sheriff's office says. For one exercise, the defendant showed five out of eight signs of impairment. For another exercise, she showed three out of four such signs. In a separate test – more diagnostic than exercise – authorities allege Poe showed six out of six "clues" indicating so-called "horizontal gaze nystagmus," where a person's eyes involuntarily move and which can be a symptom of drug or alcohol use.

Eventually, Poe was handcuffed and arrested for DUI.

At the jail, the defendant agreed to two breathalyzer tests – each of which came back with no indication of alcohol use, according to the probable cause statement. When authorities asked her to submit to a urine test, however, the defendant refused, the charging document alleges.

More Law&Crime coverage: 'She forgot': Florida woman allegedly hid several syringes and a bag of fentanyl 'inside her person'

The situation grew a bit more dire for the defendant during intake.

"When instructed to remove her socks, Poe removed them and seven and a half yellow rectangular pills fell from her sock," the probable cause statement continues. "Upon inspection, the pills were identified as Xanax."

Then, even more pills turned up, authorities say.

"A subsequent full search yielded additional Xanax pills concealed in Poe's v—, wrapped in clear plastic," the deputy wrote in the charging document. "Upon reviewing my agency-issued rear prisoner compartment video, I observed Poe remove an item from the padding of her undergarment and place it into her genital area."

Poe was detained in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a combined $9,000 bond – which she posted the next day. The defendant is slated to appear in court on Dec. 23, court records show.

"First, this woman did something incredibly dangerous and stupid by driving under the influence of drugs with a young toddler in the car," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly summarized in a press release."Then, on her way to the jail, she thought she would not get caught with Xanax trying to hide it in body cavities, but she got caught and now faces additional felony charges."