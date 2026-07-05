Cops in Florida arrested a couple who allegedly left their young children alone in their hotel room while they partied at the pool on the Fourth of July, putting a damper on their fun as everyone else celebrated America's 250th birthday.

Brian Nicholas Cannella, 43, and Allison Sirica Cannella, 40, were both charged with child neglect, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in the Florida Keys wrote in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff's Office responded around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to the Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo. Employees reported that they had to "enter a room due to an unattended baby crying." Cops did not divulge the age of the two children other than saying they were "young" and were alone in the room in "nursery beds/cribs."

Staff at the resort said they "eventually" found the Cannellas drinking alcoholic beverages at the pool, according to police.

Using surveillance video, witness statements and other investigative techniques, deputies were able to determine the couple had left the kids on their own for between 40 minutes and an hour.

Deputies notified the Department of Children and Family Services who came to the hotel and placed the children in the care of a family friend. They were not injured other than the apparent distress of being left alone, deputies said.

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The suspects were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail, where they have since bonded out. It's unclear when they are next slated to appear in court. A probable cause arrest affidavit was not immediately available.