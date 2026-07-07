A Texas man who told police he was trying to "de-escalate" a fight when he allegedly shot another man at a Walgreens has been charged with murder.

Nicholas Wells, 26, remains in custody at the Downtown Detention Facility in El Paso, Texas, after being arrested for the alleged murder of 32-year-old Christopher Brandon Steven. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate KTSM, Wells and Steven reportedly clashed over a parking spot at a Walgreens store in El Paso on July 2. The dispute continued inside the store, where Wells allegedly confronted Steven, who was with his mother and sister.

According to the affidavit, the dispute began when Steven's mother pulled into an accessible parking spot next to the spot where Wells, who was on duty as an Uber driver at the time, was parked. Wells reportedly yelled at the family, asking them why they were parking next to them, and Steven's mother pulled out of the spot and parked in a spot on the other side of the parking lot.

Police said surveillance video captured Wells following Steven's family into the store "in close proximity" and yelling at Steven "in an aggressive manner." Steven was seen on camera turning around and chest-bumping Wells, who allegedly responded by punching Steven in the face.

As the fight escalated, Wells allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the ceiling. Both men fought for control of the gun. Wells allegedly put his arm around Steven's neck before aiming his gun at Steven's head.

After a struggle, Wells allegedly fired one shot into Steven's abdomen, causing Steven to collapse onto the floor. Police said Wells then fired a second shot at Steven while the injured man was still on the ground. Wells then allegedly fired his third and final shot at Steven, who was "still laying on the ground, defenseless."

Police were reportedly already at the scene and placed Wells in custody. While detained, Wells made several phone calls during which he claimed that Steven had assaulted him for "no reason" and he had to "put three in him."

Steven was brought to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

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While in custody, Wells claimed that Steven's mother was driving "erratically" when she parked her car next to his. Police said Wells also claimed that Steven, his mother, and his sister all got out of their car and berated him. After the fight became physical inside the store, Wells claimed that he pulled out his gun "in an attempt to de-escalate the situation."

Police said surveillance video told a different story. According to the affidavit, the car that was driven by Steven's mother did not appear to be moving "erratically," and Wells' vehicle was "not in danger of being struck." Steven and his family members were also not seen speaking to Wells, who was allegedly captured throwing the first punch at Steven.

Wells is charged with one count of murder. His next court date was not publicly available.