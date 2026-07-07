Man convicted of massacring his family, including 3-year-old brother, for second time

A 22-year-old West Virginia man who as a teenager killed his mother, stepfather and two younger brothers may spend the rest of his life behind bars after accepting a plea deal that spared the victims' family another grueling murder trial.

Gavin Blaine Smith was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 80 years after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of his mother, Risa Mae Saunders, 39; his stepfather, Daniel Dale Long, 37; his 12-year-old brother, Gage Ripley, and his 3-year-old brother, Jameson Long, according to court records.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Smith was 16 when authorities say he fatally shot the four family members inside their Elkview home before fleeing. His grandfather discovered the bodies several days later after becoming concerned that he had been unable to reach the family. Investigators determined each victim died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities later arrested Smith at a home in Clendenin, where investigators said they found him hiding behind a dress on the third floor. Court records alleged that blood belonging to his younger brothers was found on his clothing, while Facebook messages between Smith and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Walker, allegedly included admissions about the killings.

Walker, who was 17 at the time, ultimately pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in exchange for murder charges being dismissed. Prosecutors previously said they believed Smith manipulated Walker, although they also alleged she knew about the plan beforehand and helped him afterward.

Smith was convicted at trial in 2022, but as Law&Crime previously reported, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals overturned those convictions in 2025 after finding the trial judge committed reversible error by instructing jurors about Smith's parole eligibility because he had been a juvenile when the murders occurred. The ruling led to a new trial.

Rather than face another jury, Smith accepted a binding plea agreement last month that resolved the case.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard imposed the negotiated sentence Monday, bringing the nearly six-year prosecution to a close, according to a report from WV MetroNews.

"It's a tremendous relief to my office and to the victims' family to be able to get some closure, finally have a resolution that allows everyone to move on, and to know we're not going to be back here a third time," Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak told the outlet.

As part of the agreement, Smith waived several rights, including his right to appeal.

"The defendant obviously waived certain rights, and his right to appeal is one of those, so there's no chance of us having to come back and do this all over again. We are ensured that Gavin Smith will be locked up and sentenced to prison for the rest of his life," Rusnak said.

Because Smith was a juvenile when the murders occurred, state law makes him eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Rusnak nevertheless said prosecutors hope the parole board will ensure he remains incarcerated.

"Whether he gets parole or not will certainly be in the discretion of the parole board, but we hope that they will make the right decision and keep Gavin Smith locked away for the rest of his natural life," she said.

The plea agreement also includes a recommendation that Smith serve his sentence at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, though the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation will make the final placement decision.