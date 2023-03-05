The Week Ahead: Ice cream man murders, an obsessed ex-boyfriend and a dead rapper

Law&Crime Network will be covering the following trials this week. You can watch trials live on our website and YouTube page.

FL v Michael Keetley

Michael Keetley was a known ice cream man who drove around in his purple truck in southeast Hillsborough County. In January 2010, Keetley was shot, beaten and robbed while driving his ice cream truck. Investigators believe 10 months later, on Thanksgiving Day, Keetley wanted revenge — shooting six people playing cards outside in Ruskin. Two people were killed — brothers Sergio and Juan Guitron — and four others were injured.

The case went to trial in 2020, but it ended in a mistrial. Most of the evidence presented by the state was circumstantial and witnesses who took the stand didn’t appear to be credible. The defense argued that after the January 2010 attack, there was no way Keetley could physically carry out a shooting spree.

Opening statements are expected to begin first thing Monday morning.

WI v Zachariah Anderson

Zachariah Anderson is accused of stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., in May 2020.

Investigators claim Anderson stalked his ex-girlfriend, Sadie Beacham, for weeks — putting a burner phone in her car and using a GPS tracker to watch and listen to the new couple. Detectives found Gutierrez’s blood in Anderson’s van, and cadaver dogs found pieces of clothing and a bleach bottle in a burn pit on his property, authorities said. Gutierrez’s body has never been found.

The trial continues Monday, March 5 after there was controversy over the defense’s opening statements last week.

FL v. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome

Three men are charged with first degree murder in the death of up-and-coming rapper XXXTentacion. Prosecutors believe Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome killed the rapper outside a South Florida motorcycle shop in June 2018.

Investigators said the trio shot XXXTentacion then stole a Louis Vuitton bag from his car that had $50,000 inside. A fourth suspect, Robert Allen, plead guilty in the case to second-degree murder and robbery charges. He has already testified against Boatwright, Williams, and Trayvon Newsome in the trial.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Friday. Closing arguments are expected to begin this week.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]