A California teen spiked a 4-month-old girl on the floor and killed her after being left alone with the infant at a daycare, police and the victim's family say.

The teen, identified by local CW affiliate KTLA as a 17-year-old boy with autism, is charged with murder and is currently in custody. He is accused of killing Troy May Elaine Cohn, a baby girl from Pomona.

"My child had bruises all over her body," Troy's mother, Jasmyne Cohn, told KTLA. "Her head was fractured."

The Claremont Police Department (CPD) says in a press release that officers were called to the 1400 block of Lynoak Drive "regarding a reported medical emergency" at an at-home daycare where Troy and the teen were present.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that an infant had been thrown to the floor by a juvenile at the residence," the release alleges. "Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the infant to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center for emergency medical treatment."

Due to the severity of her injuries, Troy was later transferred to Children's Hospital of Orange County, where she "subsequently succumbed to her injuries," according to the CPD release.

Cohn and Troy's father, Anthony Owens, told KTLA they believe the teen was left unsupervised with their daughter while under the care of the owner, despite the daycare being intended for children 8 years old and younger. They have both called on local officials to shut the daycare down, alleging that its owner created a dangerous environment for the children who attend it.

"I lost my daughter due to the negligence of this daycare," Cohn said. "He should not have been in a daycare with children. Not just my child, any child."

The teen was charged and arraigned on July 2. He is being held at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.