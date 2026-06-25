A Wisconsin man who allegedly shot his father after the older man tried to take away his gun has been deemed a significant danger to the community.

Connor Zastrow, 25, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modification after police said he shot his 52-year-old father on Father's Day. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN, the alleged shooting occurred after Zastrow was "relaxing with his gun" on the front porch of the family's home in Delafield, Wisconsin, on Sunday when his father confronted him about why he had to have a gun.

After Zastrow made his first court appearance on Wednesday, more details about the argument were revealed, including an alleged threat by Zastrow against a police officer.

According to the complaint, Zastrow's girlfriend was at the home when the argument erupted. She told police she heard Zastrow and his father having a verbal altercation about "gun laws." The argument reportedly turned physical when Zastrow punched his father in the face. After that, the girlfriend told police she heard the gunshots.

Zastrow was the one who called 911 to report that he shot at his father three times, hitting him twice in the abdomen. WISN reported that Zastrow tried to control his father's bleeding while on the phone with dispatchers. The father was expected to survive. Police said the older man told them, "The kid is not right," referring to his son.

Police said in the complaint that Zastrow's father had asked his son why he felt he needed a gun. Zastrow allegedly replied, "If I had to use it for anybody, that officer that gave me the OWI, if he tries to do that or anything again, I would use it on him."

Investigators searched the home and found more loaded weapons in Zastrow's bedroom and car, including an AR-15-style rifle.

When police asked Zastrow why he allegedly shot his father, he reportedly said he was "just disturbed or homicidal, I guess."

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During his court appearance on Wednesday, Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey set Zastrow's bond at $500,000, saying, "The danger he presents to the community is very significant, and his complete lack of emotion, given what is alleged here, is even more troubling in some ways."

Bailey noted, "He seemed bothered by this person trying to take his gun away. I can only imagine what he would do to someone he didn't have a relationship with."

Zastrow is currently in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for July 1.