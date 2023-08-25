William Keaton Hall, an 18-year-old man from Tennessee, admitted to shooting his mother in the head, covering up her body and trying to hide evidence of his crime, sheriffs in Humphreys County reported Thursday.

An investigation is active while Hall remains detained at the Humphreys County Jail in Waverly, Tennessee, some 60 miles west of Nashville. His bond is set at $82,000.

The Humphreys County Sherriff’s Office, which describes its “core values” on its website as “Christ, commitment, compassion, courage and communication,” told local NBC affiliate WSMV they responded to the home Hall shared with his mother, Sherri Hicks Hall, on Aug. 23 and found her deceased body on the property.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told Law&Crime in a phone interview Friday that an officer originally responded to the house after a 911 call was made.

Davis said Keaton left the home with two of his younger brothers — twin boys, just 15 years old — and told them “‘something had happened to mom’ and ‘let’s go to grandma’s.'”

Once Keaton and his younger brothers arrived at their grandmother’s house, the 911 call came in and an officer responded quickly thereafter.

It is not clear what may have sparked any fatal confrontation between Hall and his mother.

“The motive is still being worked on,” Davis told Law&Crime before also noting that, for the moment, authorities suspect that “some issues may have been built up over time.”

“We are still trying to figure it out and work on motive to get a really clear synopsis,” Davis said.

Hall was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, arrest records show.

The 18-year-old is charged with criminal homicide and it is unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

Hall tried to dispose of his mother’s body and hide evidence, Davis told Nashville ABC affilate WKRN. Davis also said Hall was deemed a suspect early into their probe but that the teenager was not arrested until after detectives secured a search warrant. An additional warrant has since been executed as police continue to search the home for evidence. Davis described the case as “a very difficult case with many twists and turns.”

Sherri Hicks Hall was 54 years old. A friend and former co-worker told WKRN she was shocked and called the news of the alleged homicide “mind-boggling.”

Sherri was the “sweetest woman you’re ever going to meet,” Elliott said, noting that Sherri “loved those kids” and “loved them boys”.

The boys’ father, she added, is reportedly not in the picture of late though it is unclear if he is dead or estranged from the children.

“I know there’s two twins now without dad and mom, and so I just, I pray that them boys can heal,” Elliott said.

