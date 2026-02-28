A Wisconsin woman shot and killed a man following an argument about delivery food during which the victim believed someone had stolen his chicken, authorities say.

Bonnie Blackwell, 41, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. She was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on Thursday.

The defendant is accused of killing 63-year-old Charley Collins, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local Fox affiliate WITI.

Around midnight on Feb. 21, Blackwell was at a home near the 2900 block of North 22nd Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A witness said Collins had gone to grab food from a delivery person, but when he came back inside, he was confronted by Blackwell, and the two of them began to argue, according to the complaint.

Blackwell reportedly said she heard Collins saying "somebody stole his chicken," and when she took a look, she saw a Dr Pepper on the home's porch, but no chicken. Collins started "coming towards her in the hallway, aggressively calling her names, and she backed up, and then the gun went off," according to Blackwell's account of events as described in the complaint.

The defendant allegedly did not remember pulling the trigger but "admitted that she shot the victim in the back as he was walking away," police said.

Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department arrived and despite attempts to save Collins' life, he died at the scene, WITI reported. As police investigated, they found a fired bullet near the victim's feet as well as a fired bullet casing in a hallway.

As the investigation continued, detectives said they learned that Blackwell had spoken with people in jail over the phone.

During one of the calls to Blackwell's phone on the day of the shooting, she is alleged to have said, "I just shot somebody last night, and I think I killed him — I am going to be on the run," the TV station reported.

Blackwell was arrested and booked. She is scheduled to have an initial appearance in court on Saturday.