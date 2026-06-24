A Florida police officer is on leave and facing criminal charges after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the mouth after she dumped him.

Miramar Police Sgt. Devarious Holloway, 32, is charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief valued at $200 or less.

The incident allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. Friday at the victim's home in the 700 block of NW 100th Street in Miami. The victim told deputies she was in her home when Holloway texted her.

"Come outside," he allegedly said. "My mom wants to talk to you."

The victim told cops she thought that was weird because Holloway's mother died in 2017. She said she walked outside and saw the defendant standing next to a parked vehicle.

"So we're done?" Holloway asked, per the complaint.

Fearing for her safety, the victim reportedly walked toward her sister's residence, which is on the same property but in a different structure. She then realized that Holloway had apparently gone inside her home.

When the victim walked inside, Holloway allegedly threw her phone at her but missed and hit a door. He then grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her down onto the couch, deputies wrote. She tried to stand, but Holloway allegedly punched her in the mouth, causing a cut to her lip, the affidavit stated.

The two began grappling and Holloway kicked her in the right leg, which resulted in bruising, cops wrote. The victim broke free and ran to her bedroom and closed the door. Holloway allegedly began kicking the door, causing the frame to break. Holloway kept asking about their relationship status while the victim begged for her phone, cops said.

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Eventually, police say, Holloway left the home, but when the victim opened the front door, he was still there. He continued to yell at her and struck her in the chest, according to the affidavit, but he eventually left the premises. The victim later went to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

Holloway turned himself in to the jail on Monday and has since bonded out. Cameras from local ABC affiliate WPLG caught Holloway as he was leaving the jail. He covered himself with a mask, glasses and hoodie and refused to answer questions before he hopped into a car and was whisked away.

The police department released a statement to local media.

The Miramar Police Department was notified by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office of an off-duty incident involving Sergeant Devarious Holloway. The Department acknowledges the matter referenced and has initiated a thorough administrative review in accordance with established departmental procedures. Sergeant Holloway has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review. The Miramar Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct, and will address this matter through the appropriate channels.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 26.