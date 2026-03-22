An 80-year-old California woman who crashed into a family of four waiting at a bus stop on a trip to the zoo will not serve any jail or prison time, a judge determined Friday.

Mary Fong Lau pleaded no contest to four counts of vehicular manslaughter last month in the deaths of 40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 38-year-old Matilde Moncado Ramos Pinto, and their two young children, an infant and a toddler. On Friday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Bruce Chan sentenced Lau to two years probation and suspended her driver's license for three years.

Chan said Lau's age, lack of criminal history and expression of remorse factored into his decision, reported CW affiliate KRON. But the victims' family was hoping for a harsher punishment, considering the fact that Lau was going 70 mph in a neighborhood.

"Diego and his family were simply going to the zoo on a Sunday morning, celebrating their anniversary," Oliveira's sister told KRON. "The consequences … for her actions are not a true match for the size of the tragedy."

Pinto's brother wrote a victim impact statement.

"She was denied the right to continue being a mother — something she had looked forward to all her life," he reportedly wrote.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the victims on March 16, 2024, were waiting at a bus stop near the West Portal Muni station on their way to the zoo when Lau, driving her Mercedes SUV at about 70 mph, struck and killed all four family members.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Lau told an eyewitness that she had attempted to hit the brakes on her vehicle, but "accidentally moved her foot onto the gas pedal," the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing court documents.

However, in an interview with police conducted at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Lau reportedly said she was driving food over to her brother's house when there was a sudden "malfunction with the vehicle which caused the vehicle to suddenly accelerate at a high rate of speed." She further asserted to authorities that she "tried to brake and put the car into park but was unsuccessful in slowing the vehicle down."

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The victims' family has been ardently opposed to reduced charges for Lau, with Ramos Pinto's brother told local ABC affiliate KGO that his sister and her family were not the only ones to die that day, saying "part of us all died."

"We're vehemently against them, because no evidence has been provided that would suggest this isn't gross negligence," Ramos Pinto told KGO. "I would like to see this person tried and suffer, be held accountable and responsible for her actions."

The victims' families have also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lau, which is currently being litigated in civil court. They are represented in the matter by attorney Jim Quadra.

In the wrongful death case, the victims' family members have accused Lau of concealing her assets to prevent them from being included in any possible settlement or adverse judgment, local Fox affiliate KTVU reported.

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report