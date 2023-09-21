A Florida woman is accused of attacking two people after seeing them do stretches by a pool.

Deputies in Sumter County noted that the defendant, Amanda Ferragamo, 41, had some sort of link to the male victim, though they redacted this from the arrest affidavit except to say this made the incident “domestic in nature.”

“She f—ing attacked us,” the man told deputies in documents. “She’s pissed.”

This happened Sunday in the town of Lady Lake, which runs along U.S. Route 441 between the cities of Gainesville and Orlando.

“The female victim stated that she and the male victim later identified as [redacted] were by the pool doing some stretches,” deputies wrote. “The female victim then stated that the defendant accused them both of doing inappropriate activities and began to shove her and smacked her across her face.”

Deputies noted a red mark on the female victim’s face, which they said showed she had been struck.

“The female victim then stated that the defendant shoved the male victim and hit him as well,” authorities said.

Investigators said they took Ferragamo to the jail without incident.

She faces a count each of battery domestic violence and battery touch or strike, records show. She was released on Monday.

Her attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

