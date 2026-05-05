A Florida woman says her abusive boyfriend gunned down her two brothers after they showed up to her apartment to protect her from him, according to cops.

"[The girlfriend] stated that her brothers came over to look after her due to a previous history of domestic violence," an arrest affidavit for Antwan Carter, 31, says about his girlfriend's brothers, Jaheim Pierre, 23, and Gianni Pierre, 28.

Carter is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for killing the two men after a "scuffle" broke out between them on Saturday, May 2, at his girlfriend's Miami residence in the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, according to the affidavit.

The City of Miami Police Department says it responded to a call about shots being fired at the apartment and found the Pierre brothers both bleeding out inside after getting blasted by Carter. Jaheim Pierre died at the residence, while Gianni Pierre was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"I'm the one," Carter allegedly told officers who arrived on scene. "I have the firearm."

Police say Carter used a 9 mm Glock 43 to shoot both brothers. His girlfriend "walked up to officers with her feet and clothing covered in blood" following the shooting, according to the affidavit.

"According to [the girlfriend], she was in her apartment with her boyfriend of approximately four years, Carter, when her two brothers … came over," the affidavit explains. "J. Pierre began arguing with [the girlfriend]. When Carter interrupted the argument, J. Pierre punched Carter and a scuffle ensued between the three males."

Carter allegedly left the apartment and went to his car to retrieve "an unknown object" he was seen placing in his front right pocket on security video. His girlfriend locked the front door while he was gone, which prompted Carter to become enraged, per the affidavit.

"[The girlfriend] heard banging at the door and urged her brothers not to open the door," the affidavit says. "Open up, open up, you soft a— n—s," Carter allegedly shouted. "I bet one of you won't open up."

Security video shows Carter pacing in front of the door for several minutes until it was opened by Jaheim Pierre. "Carter then charged into the apartment as he reached into his front right pocket," the affidavit recounts. "Immediately after, several gunshots were heard, and a female was heard screaming. [The girlfriend] was seen running out of the apartment barefoot, with her feet covered in blood. A few minutes later, Carter walked out of the apartment."

Gianni Pierre was seated on a couch at the time that he was shot, while Jaheim Pierre ran towards [the girlfriend] to seek cover next to her as Carter continued to shoot at him, which caused J. Pierre to collapse on top of [the girlfriend], the affidavit says.

"Carter then sat at the edge of the bed and stated to [the girlfriend], 'See what you made me do?'" according to the affidavit. "[The girlfriend] then replied, 'I told you to leave.' She then ran out of the apartment."

Carter told police he initially left the apartment "to put candies in his car and get a breath of fresh air," per the affidavit. He claimed the Pierre brothers both "squared up" on him with "both fists in the air to fight again," and that's why he opened fire.

"A pool of blood was located next to the couch, where G. Pierre was found," the affidavit says. "A second pool of blood was located in the closet where J. Pierre was found."

A walkthrough of the scene was conducted by officers, which allegedly revealed several spent casings and "projectiles" throughout the apartment.

Carter was being held without bond on Monday.