Pregnant prison contractor allegedly had sex with inmate serving life sentence in operating room during headcount

A pregnant prison contract worker was arrested for allegedly having sex with a convicted armed robber serving a life sentence for shooting a woman in the face after guards found the two alone with soiled sheets in a prison operating room in Georgia while searching for the inmate during a headcount.

Faatimah Kadija Maddox, 30, was booked into the Richmond County Jail on June 23 on a sexual assault charge, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office records said.

Maddox allegedly had multiple instances of sexual contact with Joshua Demery, with the first one on May 1, at the Augusta State Medical Prison, which houses up to 1,326 men convicted of felonies, local ABC affiliate WJBF reported, citing arrest records.

Maddox was working for Wellpath, a medical services contractor for the Georgia Department of Corrections. Representatives from Wellpath didn’t respond to a message seeking comment from Law&Crime.

Maddox allegedly told authorities she was pregnant and unsure if the child was Demery’s, according to the Augusta Press.

The case came to light during an inmate headcount.

Demery was not where he was supposed to be. Guards found him, Maddox and soiled sheets with hair and bodily fluids in an unused operating room, according to the Augusta Press.

Demery, 36, is serving life in prison for shooting a woman in the face in 2012 with his father, stealing marijuana and trying to flee in a Jeep at speeds reaching 120 mph before rolling the vehicle off a highway and landing in a marsh, The Brunswick News reported.

Demery was quickly arrested. His father was found hiding in the marsh after a five-hour police search, the paper reported. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Demery remains imprisoned in Georgia on convictions for armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and firearm possession during a crime, prison records show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]