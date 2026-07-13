A Florida police officer pleaded not guilty on Monday months after he allegedly reached speeds of 104 mph in a 50 mph zone because he was late for work and smashed into a woman delivering for Uber Eats with three children inside, killing her 6-year-old daughter.

Zachary Krug, 25, stands accused of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the crash that seriously injured Samantha Sakowski and two of her children and killed her 6-year-old daughter Leila.

Prosecutors say Krug, then a police officer with the Temple Terrace Police Department, was "late for his shift" shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 15. Krug had stopped for a red light and then activated his blue lights on his unmarked cruiser and ran the red light. He then accelerated to 104 mph on a street with several businesses and a school nearby, authorities said.

Krug drove west on Fowler Avenue, approaching the intersection with North Avenue. Sakowski's SUV was in the median either making a left or a U-turn. The defendant hit the brakes and was going about 74 mph when he crashed into her passenger side, cops say.

Leila was rushed to the hospital where she died. Sakowski and her two other kids, ages 18 months and 8 years, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe, the 8-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma with a broken spine and pelvis while Sakowski suffered broken ribs and two black eyes. The 18-month-old had a concussion.

Krug's attorney Ralph Fernandez claims his client was trying to track down a speeding driver.

"A vehicle was in front, took off, left a patch of smoke, ran a light, he began to follow. Then he stopped, then he had to give chase as a result of the catch-up provisions, and then the tragedy struck," defense attorney Ralph Fernandez told reporters in May, according to local Fox affiliate WTVT.

But Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said there's no evidence that he was chasing anyone.

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"I am absolutely sickened by what happened on that afternoon. This was just a regular old Wednesday afternoon when this officer decided that what he needed to do was more important than what anybody else on the road was doing," Lopez told WTVT. "He endangered lives and he killed a 6-year-old girl by the choices that he made. No one is above the law, this now former officer was charged with protecting the public and keeping people safe, and he did the exact opposite of that."

The department fired Krug after the incident. Krug was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail, where he has since posted a $90,000 bond. His next court date is set for Aug. 13.