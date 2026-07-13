A Missouri man who was caught on surveillance video walking around a gas station with a gun moments before a fatal shooting has been sentenced to prison.

Ramel Morgan, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 9 in connection with the fatal shooting of an unnamed victim. Morgan admitted to firing the fatal shots on Dec. 7, 2025, at a Kansas City gas station, where surveillance cameras captured the moments leading up to the incident and the shooting itself. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, Morgan turned himself in to police a few weeks later.

The victim's name has not been made public, but police said he may have been part of a love triangle that included Morgan and a woman both men were seeing.

According to the complaint, police responded to reports about a shooting at the gas station around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2025. When officers arrived, they could not find the victim or the shooter. They later found out that the victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that they saw the suspect, later identified as Morgan, fire several shots into the victim's silver Mustang before fleeing the scene on foot. Police found a 9mm Winchester shell casing at the scene. At the hospital, police found the victim's silver Mustang and a Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun inside.

Police then reviewed the surveillance footage from the gas station, which showed Morgan's gray Hyundai Sonata pulling up to the gas pumps. Three unnamed individuals got out of the car and went inside the store; Morgan then exited the driver's side and went inside, where he was seen carrying "an object resembling a handgun." Morgan was seen coming in and out of the store until he saw the victim's Mustang pull into a parking space.

According to the complaint, Morgan walked over to the passenger's side of the victim's car and spoke with the driver, who was identified as the victim. After a brief conversation, Morgan opened fire and shot into the Mustang multiple times before running away.

The three unnamed individuals ran out of the store and got into a black Jeep, which then drove away from the gas station. Police found Morgan's Sonata in the parking lot.

Police tracked down the driver of the Jeep and other witnesses who were at the gas station during the shooting. One of them had recorded the incident on their phone, which captured a male voice saying, "Come here before I kill this [expletive]," followed by a female voice saying, "You do what you have to do."

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Police said a witness who was at the scene told officers that Morgan asked the victim if he was there to see an unnamed woman. The same woman was identified by a witness as being "involved romantically" with both Morgan and the victim, "which [the witness] believed led to the shooting."

Several witnesses identified Morgan in a photo lineup. One witness told police that Morgan confessed to shooting the victim after seeing him with a gun.

Morgan was sentenced to 14 years in prison.