A woman in Pennsylvania is accused of speeding while drunk out of a tunnel, smashing into a vehicle and killing two people who were trapped inside.

Madison Elizabeth Rau, 23, faces charges including two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and involuntary manslaughter, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The crash killed 28-year-old Jaren Wilkerson and 25-year-old Laila Jones.

Rau was speeding in the Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 1 when she emerged from the tunnel at 90 mph, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by local ABC affiliate WTAE. The defendant then allegedly crashed into two vehicles on the Liberty Bridge, sending Rau's vehicle up in flames.

Authorities said Rau was driving under the influence when she crashed, and she trapped herself, Wilkerson, and Jones inside their vehicle. There were reportedly open alcohol containers inside Rau's vehicle and at the crash site.

First responders arrived to find Jones in a vehicle with Rau lying on top of her, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Medics removed Rau from the vehicle and pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

Wilkerson was taken from the rear of the vehicle in critical condition and brought to an area hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Rau's medical records allegedly showed that she had a blood alcohol concentration of about 0.14%. She suffered fractures to her spine, femur, wrist, and ribs, as well as lacerations to her head.

No one from the other vehicles was seriously injured, police said.

Rau was arrested on Friday and appeared in court. She is scheduled to return on July 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Jones is remembered in a GoFundMe as having been an "incredible mother" to a 5-year-old boy, "an amazing friend, and a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with her fun, outgoing spirit."

Wilkerson had "a passion for music and rapping," his obituary states.