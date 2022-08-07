<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men.

Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”

WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022

The Crime Stoppers board voted to increase the reward to $20,000 — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022

Going in chronological order, Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed on Nov. 7 outside of a business that he and his brother ran at 1401 San Mateo Blvd., N.W., cops said. He was from Afghanistan.

Aftab Hussein, 41, was killed on July 26, officers said.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, died on Monday.

Hussein and Hussain were both killed in Southeast Albuquerque, near Central Avenue, officers said. Both were from Pakistan.

Then on Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue, cops said. A man was found dead. Investigators have yet to positively confirm his identity, but they said he is believed to be in his mid-20s, Muslim, and from South Asia.

“Investigators believe Friday’s murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia,” authorities said.

Ahmadi, Hussein, and Hussain were each “ambushed with no warning,” police deputy commander Kyle Hartsock has said, according to CNN.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she would send more state cops to Albuquerque.

“I am angered and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought,” she said. “This is not who we are. We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and are bringing every resource to bear to apprehend the killer or killers — and we WILL find them. In addition, we will continue to do everything we can to support to the Muslim community during this difficult time. As Mr. Assed of the Islamic Center of New Mexico said earlier today: hate will not win.”

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” President Joe Biden wrote Sunday. “While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. “As law enforcement continues to investigate these heinous attacks, we remain clear that we stand with the Muslim community in New Mexico and around our country. Hate has no place in America.”

Hussain worked for Española, New Mexico, according to CNN. The city is to the northeast of Albuquerque.

“Muhammad was soft-spoken and kind, and quick to laugh,” Mayor John Ramon Vigil reportedly said. “He was well-respected and well-liked by his coworkers and members of the community.”

Anyone with tips is asked to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867). You can also submit helpful video or pictures to the portal below.

The Albuquerque Police Department has created a public portal where you can upload any videos or pictures that you believe will assist in solving the recent homicides impacting the Muslim community. https://t.co/QqGZeCiq6N — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022

