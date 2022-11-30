Philadelphia Man Known by Neighbors for ‘Completely Unhinged’ Behavior Accused of Cutting Off Wife’s Head

A Philadelphia man allegedly cut off his wife’s head. Ahmad Shareef, 34, had a bad reputation among neighbors, with one local woman telling WTXF she was not surprised.

“The adults in that house are completely unhinged,” she said. “And the man who did the decapitation, he is, I would say, the most unhinged of them all.”

Cops identified the victim as Leila Al Raheel, 41.

UPDATE: Philadelphia Crime Scene. Magee Avenue house strangely & sadly lit with Christmas decorations on a timer,where @phillypolice found 41yr old woman decapitated in kitchen. ⁦@philadao⁩ charged Ahmad Shareef,34, with murder & abuse of corpse 1/2 ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/JOPT5CPvH1 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) November 30, 2022

2/2 LISTEN: Magee Ave neighbors say despite adult men living in home, including victim’s “domestic partner”, it was adult female victim,41, who they always saw doing all chores. Taking out trash,shoveling snow&decorating home for Christmas for her young daughters. @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/nIICOpkOwT — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) November 30, 2022

Officers said they got a radio call of a “person with a weapon,” according to a statement obtained by Law&Crime. They said they arrived to find Leila dead inside the home.

“The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,” officers said. “A short time later, the below male defendant was found hiding by police a distance away from the residence and was immediately detained. The scene was held, a knife was recovered and an arrest was made. This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.”

That male defendant is Shareef, who is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and abuse of a corpse.

Police reportedly said they found the “severed head” on the kitchen floor.

Around 12:45 a 911 call of a stabbing brought police to the 300 block of Magee in the Northeast. @PhillyPolice confirm this is a homicide. Neighbors say the suspect tried to flee in his car but was apprehended. pic.twitter.com/N1ReNVYJ7E — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) November 29, 2022

To stay the least, Shareef had a negative reputation among neighbors. He was, in the outlet’s words, “known for lewd, bizarre and sometimes threatening behavior.”

“The older I got, the more I could see something was wrong in that house,” Gabriel Ramirez said. “There are young girls in that house and I don’t know what they’ve had to endure their whole lives.”

“That house is terrible,” said the local woman who called Shareef unhinged. “It’s a house of horrors. I feel bad for those children. It’s devastating.”

The local woman said that Leila did all of the chores in that house.

“She’s taking out the trash. She’s raking up the leaves. She’s going to shovel the snow. They don’t do anything. There are grown men in that house, but Leila, who was the smallest of them all, does all of the labor outside.”

[Images via Philadelphia Police Department, Fox29/screengrab]

