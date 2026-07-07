A Missouri man blasted his pregnant girlfriend with a .380 pistol after punching her repeatedly in the stomach and threatening to "kill the baby," cops say.

Nicholas Geary, born in 2006 and a resident of Potosi, was in the middle of a "domestic violence incident" with his "significant other" when he pulled the gun out and shot her in the back, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"The victim reported that her boyfriend had threatened to shoot her in the days leading up to the incident," a WCSO press release says. "This included the boyfriend making threats to shoot her in the stomach due to her being pregnant. On the day of the shooting, the suspect struck the victim in the stomach and shot her in the back."

Police say Geary called 911 and reported shooting his girlfriend in self-defense.

"When inquired what the victim was doing to place him in fear of serious physical injury or death, the defendant stated that she was getting out of the truck and is known to carry knives," according to a probable cause affidavit. "The defendant ultimately did shoot at the confidential victim, which struck her in the back and also exited her back."

Geary allegedly admitted to firing multiple rounds at his girlfriend. The victim told police that he had previously made comments "about shooting her in the stomach to kill the baby, and then shooting her in the head," according to the affidavit.

The girlfriend was rushed to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to her back. She told police that she did not want to pursue charges against Geary, but due to the "escalating violence between the domestic partners, it is the belief of the affiant that charges are necessary to ensure safety of the victim and her unborn child," according to the affidavit.

Police say Geary has no criminal history or prior arrests. He is charged with attempted murder, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Geary is currently being held at the Washington County Jail without bond.