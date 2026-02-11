A Kentucky mother and her husband are accused of killing their baby after the woman allegedly claimed to suffer a miscarriage shortly before authorities discovered the infant's body outside the couple's home.

Deeann Bennett and Charles Bennett were taken into custody this week — more than a year after the child's body was discovered — and charged with one count each of reckless homicide and concealing the birth of an infant, authorities announced. Deeann Bennett is also facing additional counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, the investigation into the couple began on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. The state police's Post 7 unit in Richmond responded to a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. regarding a woman who reported suffering a "possible miscarriage." The woman, later identified as Deeann Bennett, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said that while they were at the hospital, the couple "informed authorities that the infant remained at their residence" which is on Lewis Lane in Booneville, Kentucky, about 150 miles southeast of Louisville.

"Troopers and detectives responded to the residence, where they located an unresponsive infant over an embankment outside the home," KSP Post 7 Public Affairs Officer Justin Kearney wrote in the release. "Owsley County Coroner Rob Morgan pronounced the infant deceased at the scene."

Authorities transported the infant's body to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort, Kentucky, for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of the victim's death. Those results have not been publicly released.

The Bennetts are both being held in detention at the Three Forks Jail without bond. They are currently scheduled to appear in court for their arraignments on the morning of March 2, records show.