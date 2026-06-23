A Florida mother and stepfather allegedly attacked a 15-year-old boy who dropped their daughter off after an all-night party because they thought he was an adult.

Rosa Lamourt Tiru, 45, and Lance Mulonas, 61, are charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault. Mulonas also stands accused of false imprisonment and criminal mischief.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of N. Normandy Boulevard in Deltona, a probable cause arrest affidavit said. Tiru and Mulonas were the first to call cops. They claimed their 15-year-old daughter had been gone all night and was dropped off by an adult.

"You cannot go," she told the boy while she was on the phone with dispatchers. "The cops are coming."

What Tiru and Mulonas failed to mention was that they assaulted the teen and damaged his vehicle. They also did not realize that the boy was the same age as their daughter.

The teen said as soon as he pulled into the girl's driveway to drop her off at home, a white van blocked him in, the affidavit stated. Mulonas, the girl's stepfather, allegedly came out of the van holding a metal pipe. When the teen rolled down the window, Mulonas began hitting the roof of the car, cops wrote. Mulonas also allegedly held a knife near the teen's neck.

Tiru was waving a gun around during the incident, cops said. The stepfather eventually moved his van so the teen was able to drive away. The teen then met his mother at a nearby gas station and she called 911.

"Two adults assaulted my son," the boy's mother said. "He's 15. He's a minor and they pulled a gun and a knife on him and damaged a vehicle."

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The teen said he was in fear for his life during the incident. His mother estimated the damage to the car at around $4,000.

Deputies arrested Tiru and Mulonas and took them to the Volusia County Jail, where they remain without bond. Their next court hearing is on July 1.