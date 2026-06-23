Two Virginia teenagers who were accused of reckless driving allegedly had plans to wipe out one of their families.

Louis Conely, 19, and an unnamed juvenile suspect were arrested on June 16 after police received reports about a vehicle that ran into a speed limit sign and drove off. When deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle at a Wawa convenience store, they found the teenagers with unopened alcoholic beverages, a tray of food from Buffalo Wild Wings, and a notebook that allegedly contained a plan to murder the younger suspect's family.

According to the sheriff's office, the notebook belonged to Conely, whose relationship with the juvenile suspect was not made clear. Police said their investigation determined that "two detailed murder plots" were concocted by Conely and the juvenile that targeted the juvenile's family.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found "multiple knives" and "medical items." Police also found unopened containers of alcohol, which Conely and the juvenile were reportedly seen stealing from the Wawa where their vehicle was located. The teenagers allegedly admitted to stealing the tray of food from a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. Conely was also allegedly found with drugs.

Both teenagers were arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. The juvenile suspect was also charged with one count of felony threats in writing.

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Conely was charged with two counts of felony threats in writing, petit larceny, unlawful purchase of an alcoholic beverage, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, hit-and-run, and reckless driving.

The juvenile suspect is in custody at the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Conely is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the conspiracy to commit murder charge on Aug. 19.