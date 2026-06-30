An Arizona man tied his "friend" to a wheelchair with plastic bags and left him outside to die in 105-degree heat with his pants around his ankles, according to police. The suspect and another pal allegedly wheeled the victim out to a canal and left him there.

Hector Corrales, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the June 25 death of Aaron Goodyke, 33, of Maricopa County. An arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime describes how Corrales and his pal allegedly tied Goodyke, a diabetic amputee whose left leg is missing below the knee, to his wheelchair after he became "combative" during an attempt to take Goodyke to a Phoenix hospital.

Goodyke had been staying with Corrales' mom and was having health problems, according to the woman. "He was being evicted from a hotel and asked if he could stay with her since he was her son, Hector Corrales' friend," the affidavit says.

"As the week went on, [Goodyke] refused to eat and drink, and his health was declining," the document alleges, citing statements provided to police by the mom.

"Gloria's son, Hector Corrales, was home, and an unidentified black male, who was a friend of both Hector and [Goodyke] came over and they tried to load [Goodyke] in [the mom's] car to take him to the hospital," the affidavit says. "[Goodyke] changed his mind and became combative and began flailing his arms."

The unidentified friend allegedly went to the front of the residence and laid Goodyke on the ground. The man then "proceeded to place [Goodyke] in the wheelchair and tied his hands with plastic bags," according to police.

The mom took out her cellphone and began filming what was going on, per the affidavit, with the footage later being shown to cops. The video allegedly shows Corrales and the other friend "forcefully restraining" Goodyke's arms and hands with plastic bags.

"At some point, they tilted [Goodyke's] wheelchair backwards and he fell back and appeared to hit the back of his head against the house," the affidavit says.

The unidentified friend wheeled Goodyke out to the canal and left him there while temperatures were "in excess of 105 degrees," police allege. Corrales' mom asked the friend when he returned to her home where Goodyke was and the man told her he "was fine," according to the affidavit.

On Thursday evening, officers responded at around 8:34 p.m. to a call in the area where Goodyke was brought after two witnesses saw him there. "He was slouched in the wheelchair with his pants around his ankles," the affidavit says.

The witnesses who found Goodyke told police he was "alive at the time and was mumbling and moving his hands and leg," according to the affidavit. "The witnesses were concerned but continued walking and less than an hour later, walked back and saw again and he was still alive," the document recounts.

The witnesses went home and told their daughter, who drove to the location on the canal and found Goodyke dead.

"During an interview with Aaron's biological mother, she stated that [he] was a diabetic and had his left leg amputated below the knee in April 2026," the affidavit states.

Corrales was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, while his pal remained at large Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the other man had been identified.