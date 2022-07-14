A member of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and adjunct law professor at the University of Tulsa was arrested in connection with what the police described as a hit-and-run that ended after a collision with a squad car.

Courtney Rae Jordan, 36, stands accused of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury collision, felony eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, and larceny from a dwelling, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Police said in a press release that they responded to a hit-and-run call on the afternoon of July 12, 2022. Citing witnesses, the BAPD said the license plate tag “checked back” to a vehicle “seen at the locations of two attempted burglaries approximately 30 minutes prior to the hit and run.”

After that, according to law enforcement, officers attempted to effectuate a traffic stop. Police say those efforts initially didn’t go so well, alleging the vehicle associated with Jordan “drove through various commercial businesses” before eventually “coming to stop in a business parking lot.”

The driver allegedly tried to evade capture still.

“Ignoring officer commands, the suspect rammed a patrol car causing the vehicle to hit the officer behind it before driving off again,” the BAPD’s press release says – noting the injury was not life-threatening. “The suspect, again traveling at low speeds, continued through various commercial parking lots until leaving south on Aspen Ave.”

Another chase allegedly ensued.

This time, police say, the vehicle allegedly driven by Jordan went faster before colliding with several vehicles at an intersection. Dogged, however, the driver allegedly tried one more failed effort to escape and drove off again before finally crashing into a “privacy fence.”

She was arrested right after that.

“The suspect was taken by police to the hospital as a precaution,” police said. “She was medically cleared a short time later.”

According to the Tulsa World, citing Jordan’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently employed as an assistant solicitor general and tribal liaison for the Sooner State’s Attorney General’s Office since April of this year as well as a former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Additionally, the social media profile identifies her as an adjunct professor “for the Masters of Jurisprudence in Indian Law” since 2018 at the University of Tulsa College of Law.

The BAPD says that Jordan is “a Tribal Member of the Cherokee Nation.” The social media profile associated with her name says she previously worked as “an Assistant Attorney General for the Cherokee Nation.”

According to U.S. Department of Justice press releases, “Special Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Jordan” prosecuted several cases for several years in Oklahoma’s Eastern District.

The AG’s office said it was discussing the incident with the local constabulary.

“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is in contact with the Broken Arrow Police Department regarding an incident that occurred Tuesday, July 12th,” Rachel Roberts, the Oklahoma AG’s director of communications, said in a statement provided to Tulsa FOX affiliate KBSI. “Courtney Jordan is currently on administrative leave while our office gathers more information. Ms. Jordan has been with the Attorney General’s office for three months.”

Tribal jurisdiction will likely play a role in the case.

“Attorney General O’Connor is thankful no one was seriously hurt and grateful to the Broken Arrow Police Department for their response and handling of the situation,” the statement continued.

Law&Crime reached out to the AG’s office and the University of Tulsa for additional comment on this story, but no responses were immediately forthcoming at the time of publication.

[image via Broken Arrow Police Department]

