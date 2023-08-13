Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty if they convince jurors a Pennsylvania woman brutally murdered and dismembered her elderly parents.

“The required legal factors are not present in this case,” Montgomery County assistant prosecutor Samantha Cauffman told the judge in a hearing on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities say that Verity Beck, 44, shot her father, Reid Beck, 73, in the forehead, and her mother, Miriam Beck, 72, in the back of the head. She allegedly decapitated her father and left him under a blanket with his feet sticking out.

Authorities claimed to find “eight severed pieces” of Miriam Beck in white trash bags inside a 55-gallon trash can in the family garage.

Investigators said that the defendant’s brother, who lived in the nearby city of Jenkinstown, discovered the remains in their Abington home on Jan. 17 after he had not heard from his parents in more than a week. He had intended to bring soup for his sister, who previously complained about being sick that day, authorities said.

Instead, he entered the residence using his key and found a body — later identified as his father — under a bloodstained blanket.

He called out for his sister, who entered the living room, documents stated. The brother said they spoke for approximately 30 minutes. Verity allegedly said things at home had “been bad,” and when he told her she had to call the cops, she said she needed “more time.” Verity allegedly did not clarify what happened to their father, and the man did not ask about their mother, although he believed she was also dead.

The brother called 911, authorities said. Abington cops arrived to find a strong odor of decomposition in the home.

“They are dead,” Verity Beck allegedly said when cops asked of her parents’ whereabouts.

Authorities said she used a chainsaw in the crime.

Citing “marks” on the carpet in a bedroom, authorities believe some of the dismemberment happened there. Detectives found a pillow with powder burns and a hole. This was consistent with someone shooting a gun through the pillow, they said. Investigators believe that the murder weapon was a revolver because there were no fired cartridge casings at the scene.

Authorities claimed to find three revolvers in the home. Two Charter Arms .38 caliber models were registered to Verity, but a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson, returned no record of ownership, they said.

Investigators determined Verity Beck likely killed her parents on Jan. 7, based on the son’s last voice contact with his mother and there being unread newspapers from that day outside the home. Authorities believe someone was trying to break into the wall safe in the second-floor master bedroom, based on drill marks on the safe and the presence of nearby tools, the complaint stated.

Prosecutors have not suggested a motive in the deaths.

Defendant Beck pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two counts each of first- and third-degree murder, corpse abuse, and possessing instruments of crime. She is being held without bail.

