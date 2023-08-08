Deputies are accelerating their investigation into a man’s brutal murder, and this time, they are calling out his widower. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida named Herbert Swilley as a suspect in the murder of his husband, Timothy Floyd Smith, 59.

Investigators did not specify what role he might have played in the killing, but they released a surprising allegation.

“Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation, and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder,” deputies said.

Investigators also named his daughter, Jordan Swilley, a person of interest.

“She, too, gave a preliminary statement but has declined to speak to detectives further,” they wrote.

Investigators did not announce charges, however.

As previously reported, deputies said they found Smith dead on the morning of March 25 when performing a welfare check. He had not shown up to work the day before.

“When deputies made entry to the residence, they located Smith, who was deceased and who appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death,” they wrote. “Major Crimes detectives responded to initiate a homicide investigation.”

Smith was seen leaving work at approximately 4 p.m. on March 23, they said.

Deputies are reaching out to the community for help, but this time, it is in light of the Swilleys allegedly stonewalling them.

“This could include information regarding Timothy’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, or information about Timothy and Herbert’s relationship,” they wrote. “If you know anything that might help investigators – even if it seems unimportant – please call us and let us know. It may be the piece of the puzzle we need.”

Neither Herbert nor Jordan Swilley immediately responded to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Herbert Swilley wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday, mourning his late husband.

“I just want to wish you Happy Anniversary. To my very loving husband. I know you are up there looking down on us and taking care of us,” he wrote hours before the sheriff’s office’s post. “You will always be in my heart and thoughts. Jordan and I will celebrate our anniversary tonight out having dinner. I wish you could be here with us in body. Because I know you are here in spirit. It would have been 8 years we’ve been married. To be honest, I miss you every day and wish you were here. Life isn’t the same without you. I miss your smile and your loving spirit. To let you know, it’s a very hard day. Because I know we would have had a great celebration.”

From deputies:

If you have any information, please call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number of (352) 732-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-21 in your tip. In addition to the $3,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Marion County, an enhanced reward of up to $6,500 is available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of the Attorney General. The additional monies are available through June 30, 2024. The anonymous tip MUST come through the Crime Stoppers program to be eligible for the additional funds. This is the MAXIMUM award that can be provided to an anonymous tipster. Also, in order to qualify for the anonymous reward, the information provided directly to Crime Stoppers MUST lead to an arrest.

