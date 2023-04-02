Deputies ask public for help solving man’s mysterious “brutal murder”

Deputies are reaching out to the public for helping in solving a 59-year-old man’s mysterious murder after he was found dead during a welfare check. Authorities called Timothy Floyd’s death “brutal” and “violent.”

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023, around 10:50 a.m., Marion County deputies responded to a home in Citrus Park to conduct a well-being check on Smith, who did not show up for work on Friday,” investigators in Marion County, Florida said. “When deputies made entry to the residence, they located Smith, who was deceased and who appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death. Major Crimes detectives responded to initiate a homicide investigation.”

Smith was seen leaving work at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, they said.

Investigators did not reveal a cause of death.

As part of the case, investigators seek information including his whereabouts and anyone he may have been interacting with in the days leading up to his death. Authorities also want to talk with anyone who knew him in order to determine what motive someone may have had to kill him.

Deputies ask that anyone with information to call Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can reach Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-21 in your tip, deputies said.

“My detectives have been working around the clock to investigate this brutal murder and what we have learned so far now leads us to believe that it was committed by somebody who the victim knew,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “Somebody out there knows something. No piece of evidence or bit of information is insignificant. If you know something that may help advance this investigation, please pick up the phone and call us.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]