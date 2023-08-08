Javier Loya, a minority stakeholder for the Houston Texans professional football team, is reportedly facing multiple charges involving rape and sex abuse tied to allegations stemming from a May 2022 incident.

The charges were filed in Kentucky and were first reported by NBC Sports Pro Football Talk Monday. Loya faces a single count of rape in Jefferson County, Kentucky as well as five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Loya had denied the allegations and his attorney Andrew Sarne told the Houston Chronicle that Loya “voluntarily” submitted to a polygraph test and passed with flying colors.

Polygraphs, or lie-detector tests, are not considered scientifically reliable or accurate and their admissibility in court, in full or in part, is left up to individual states to determine. In Kentucky, criminal courts do not traditionally consider polygraph results to be admissible at trial.

Sarne suggested to NBC that Kentucky prosecutors may have delayed announcing the charges. He also told the network Loya “made the highly unusual offer to sit down with law enforcement and answer questions.”

Loya’s warrant for the 2022 allegations was issued this May. According to CBS affiliate KHOU, he was indicted on May 10 and pleaded not guilty. Loya posted a $50,000 bond.

KHOU reported that the allegations stem from encounters that occurred during a poker party at his private residence in Jefferson County.

Multiple women were reportedly hired by Loya, 53, to work at that party and another at his home the following day. Three women accused Loya of being intoxicated and groping or sexually abusing them. At least one other woman accused Loya of shoving his hand up her dress and forcibly kissing her on the cheek. The woman said she told Loya to stop but he refused to relent. He also allegedly made unsavory remarks to the victims.

A spokesman for the NFL, Brian McCarthy, issued a statement saying the league was notified about the “serious” pending charges. McCarthy said Loya has not been allowed to participate in any club activity or events for now and is “no longer on any league committees.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]