A man is set to be extradited across the country from Kentucky to Washington state to face charges for the "random and violent" murder of a mother in front of her 1-year-old son, according to prosecutors.

Dariel Nunez-Montero, 32, is accused of slashing Courtney Clinton's throat inside a Ford Edge SUV while her baby was in the car with them, according to local officials in the Washington city of Vancouver, where the slaying unfolded in 2024.

"Courtney was discovered deceased in her vehicle … in the 300 block of Blandford Dr.," a city press release says. "Courtney's infant child was found in the vehicle with her. The child was unharmed."

A spokesperson for the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney confirmed to local CBS affiliate KOIN that Nunez-Montero has been in custody in Kentucky on unrelated charges and is now set to be extradited back to Washington following the conclusion of his case in the Bluegrass State.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nunez-Montero in April 2025 for first-degree murder, with Vancouver detectives traveling to Montgomery County, Kentucky, where he was being held, and serving him with the warrant while in custody, according to city officials.

Nunez-Montero is expected to be back in Washington within the next few weeks.

Court documents obtained by The Columbian newspaper and local ABC affiliate KATU allege that Nunez-Montero's DNA was found inside the Ford Edge containing Clinton's body and her crying baby. The vehicle was discovered on Nov. 1, 2024, by a man passing by who initially thought Clinton "had been shot in the back of the head" due to there being "a lot of blood," according to the documents.

The man called 911 and cops arrived to find slash wounds on Clinton's neck, which led to her death and were caused by an edged weapon, the documents say. A GoFundMe launched by Clinton's sister confirmed that her 1-year-old nephew was "still present in the vehicle" when police arrived at the scene.

Nunez-Montero's DNA was allegedly found on the front passenger door of the SUV. DNA was also found underneath Clinton's fingernails, but prosecutors have not said whether it belonged to him.

A doorbell camera allegedly captured Nunez-Montero on video leaving his apartment at 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2024, with a woman resembling Clinton while carrying a baby carrier. Police say the pair can be seen walking toward the parking lot of Nunez-Montero's apartment complex; he was captured returning to his apartment at 6:29 a.m. without Clinton, according to the court documents.

"Courtney's whereabouts directly after this time are unknown until her discovery on (Nov. 1)," the documents state, per The Columbian.

Police investigators say Clinton sent her location to a friend at 3:38 a.m., which showed she was at the Walnut Grove Apartments, 4701 N.E. 72nd Ave., where Nunez-Montero allegedly lived. A friend of Clinton's allegedly told investigators that she was "known to meet men through social media" and she often posted on escort websites.

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According to police, the car that Clinton was found in was registered to Enterprise car rental. She was behind on payments, so Enterprise tried calling her on Oct. 30, 2024, and someone who was not Clinton allegedly answered and claimed they found her phone.

The last time Clinton was seen in person was three days before her body was discovered — on Oct. 29, 2024, according to police.

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office did not respond to Law&Crime's requests for comment on Wednesday.