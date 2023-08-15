A California woman made a horrifying discovery, which implicated her son in a possible homicide, according to cops in Los Angeles County.

Police told Law&Crime that a call came in at 1:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wall Street on Sunday for a report of a possible homicide. Police said that a mother had checked out her son’s room because of a “gas smell,” but when she entered, she discovered the body of a woman wrapped in plastic.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and they are looking for the suspect, who they only described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man. They otherwise are keeping pretty mum about him and have not even discussed his name, a more thorough description, a picture, or any other evidence allegedly tying him to a crime.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Hannah Rachel Collins, 30. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.

Police did not release any information on how they believe she died, how she might have wound up at the home, and whether she and the suspect knew each other.

