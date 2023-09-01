Mom who allegedly livestreamed abuse of 2-year-old on social media arrested

A 24-year-old mother in Wisconsin was arrested this week after she allegedly physically abused her 2-year-old son, violently pulling the child’s hair while livestreaming a video feed on social media. Natasha L. Hunt, of Niagara, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of felony child abuse — intentionally causing harm and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Another woman, 26-year-old Amara Burns, was also arrested in connection with the alleged instance of abuse. She is facing one count each of child abuse — intentionally causing harm, battery to an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer, records show.

The alleged abuse took place on Aug. 24 in Niagara, Wisconsin, the Iron Mountain Daily reported. Officers with the Niagara Police Department first learned about the alleged video when they were contacted by both the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iron Mountain Police Department as the video made its way around multiple social media providers.

A copy of the criminal complaint obtained by Green Bay Fox affiliate WLUK-TV provided details about what police saw when they viewed the video.

“In the video, [Hunt] approached Amara and [the victim],” the complaint states. “[Hunt] grabbed [the victim] by the hair and began to pull violently, [Hunt] was pulling [the victim’s] head in multiple directions. [Hunt] was looking at the camera with an angry look on her face. [The victim] was saying ‘OW’ repeatedly and began to cry.”

Burns can be seen putting both of her hands up in the air watching Hunt, police said. While she is not seen attempting “to assist” in the pulling of the child’s hair, police noted that she was holding the child “in her lap while [Hunt] committed the physical pain to [the victim].”

“[Burns] did not make any attempt to stop [Hunt],” the complaint states.

After initially pulling the child’s hair, police said Hunt paused for a brief moment before going back and harming the child in an even more violent manner.

“She began pulling [the victim’s] hair again to the point that she pulled [the victim] off [Burn’s] lap and out of the picture. I could hear [the victim] saying ‘OW’ and crying,” the complaint states. “You can see [Hunt] moving around as if she was still pulling [the victim’s] hair. Amara looked in the direction of where this incident was occurring and looked back at the camera smiling. She again made no attempt to stop [Hunt] from harming [the victim].”

After viewing the footage, police questioned the two women, both of whom denied knowing anything about Hunt’s son being abused, WLUK reported. They reportedly even went so far as to deny even posting anything on social media. When police took them into custody, Burns reportedly kicked an officer in the face resulting in the resisting charge.

Hunt and Burns made their first court appearances on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Judge James A. Morrison set Hunt’s bond at $5,000 with conditions requiring her to maintain “absolute sobriety,” have no contact with her son or any minor unless supervised, and she must voluntarily turn over her cellphone to law enforcement upon request, records show.

Judge Jane M. Sequin ordered Burns’ bond set at $2,000. Conditions of her bond include no possession or consumption of alcohol or other controlled substances, no contact with the victim, and no contact with other minors without a social worker supervising.

Hunt is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Sept. 18. Burns is scheduled to appear again on Sept. 25.

