A Louisiana mother "headbutted" her daughter in the face and then told cops it was "motherly love" — marking the second time in five months that she's been arrested for roughing up children, according to court documents.

Johnnikkia Robinson, 35, is facing two child cruelty charges in connection with a pair of incidents in July and April, the local news outlet Unfiltered with Kiran reports.

According to her arrest affidavits, Robinson was busted first on April 1 after a witness saw Robinson drunkenly "headbutt" her own daughter while the two of them were walking down a road in the 3000 block of North Street in Baton Rouge.

The witness told police that Robinson "is always walking around the neighborhood asking for food" with her children, according to the affidavit for the April arrest.

Officers went to the scene and saw Robinson with her two children "hiding under a home," the affidavit says. When cops made contact with her, she allegedly told them she had been drinking a half-pint of vodka.

Asked about the headbutting incident, Robinson "stated that her headbutting her child is motherly love," according to the affidavit.

Robinson's daughter had a "small knot on her forehead" and told officers that it hurt, per the court document. She also alleged that her mother had left her sister home alone after the sister threw something at Robinson.

Police took the children to their father's house, Unfiltered with Kiran reports.

On July 6, Robinson was arrested again — this time on charges of child cruelty, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment, and domestic abuse aggravated assault. Her boyfriend had reported her to police for allegedly striking his daughter on the head and son on the torso in late June. It's unclear if those children are the same ones Robinson was with in April.

According to the boyfriend, Robinson threatened him with a kitchen knife after he confronted her about the alleged abuse. Robinson has denied threatening him.

Robinson is being held without bond.