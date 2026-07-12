A Nevada man is headed to prison for fatally shooting his mother's boyfriend after the victim became angry at the son and started cursing at him for slamming a door in their house.

"You [expletive], you [expletive]! Close that door and get that [unintelligible] out of here," yelled victim Jamere Watley before his girlfriend's son, Akili Porter, shot him dead at a Las Vegas house where the three of them lived, according to local CBS affiliate KLAS.

Porter, 24, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon for the September 2025 shooting, court records show. He was sentenced on Thursday to spend 12 to 33 years in prison.

Security camera footage featured audio and video of Porter blasting Watley at their residence following "an argument" over the door being slammed, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.

"Porter pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim," a LVMPD press release said. "He exited the house but immediately reentered and shot the victim multiple times."

According to KLAS, court documents alleged that Porter's mother and Watley believed he had a drinking problem. His mom told investigators that Porter left rehab a month earlier and started drinking again.

On the morning of Sept. 21, 2025, Watley and Porter's mother found him passed out in bed after a night of drinking. They attempted to take away his truck keys so he wouldn't drive drunk and Porter became upset, slammed a door, and then left.

The security footage showed Watley getting upset over the slammed door before Porter shot him multiple times, according to police. Porter claimed he was in fear for his life but investigators said he "appeared calm" at the time of the shooting.

Porter was originally charged with open murder with a deadly weapon before pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He will be eligible for parole after 12 years in prison.

"The defendant knows how good of a man Jamere was," Watley's sister, Jamillah Douthet, said at Porter's sentencing, per KLAS.

"It wasn't right," Douthet said. "It was premeditated. It was calculated. And it was deliberate. And he did not deserve it."