Mom arrested after 8-year-old daughter shows up to therapy session with black eye

A Florida mom is behind bars after she allegedly punched her 8-year-old daughter in the face, giving her a black eye that came to light when the girl showed up to a therapy session.

Deisy Yamileth Martinez Garcia faces a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, cops with the Miami Police Department were alerted on Friday after the girl arrived at a therapy session with the black eye. She told the therapist that her mom had punched her in the eye the previous week.

The girl said her mother was drunk at the time and that she didn't know why her mother had punched her.

"Additionally, her mother has been inviting men over and having sex with them in front of her," the affidavit stated.

According to the complaint, the girl told detectives that when her mother brings men over "they get naked, they touch each other and it reminds her of what happened to her in the past."

Martinez Garcia said in an interview with cops that she saw the victim come out of the room with a mark on her eye. A roommate told officers it was because Martinez Garcia wanted her to leave the bedroom. The roommate also confirmed that Martinez Garcia had been bringing home men she met on the beach and she told the suspect to stop doing so. In addition, the girl and her brother told the roommate in the past that they had not eaten and appeared to be "soiled," the affidavit stated.

After receiving her Miranda rights, Martinez Garcia allegedly said in an interview with officers that she accidentally hit her daughter when Martinez Garcia was trying to wake the girl up and grabbed her blankets. The defendant also allegedly made "inconsistent statements" about the men whom she was inviting over to her apartment. She claimed the roommate was "coaching" her daughter about what to tell cops.

Officers took Martinez Garcia to jail where she remains on a $2,500 bond. Jail records also show she has an immigration hold on her.