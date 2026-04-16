A 50-year-old Pennsylvania mother allegedly killed her severely disabled daughter, allowing the teen to "rot" in filth and die after prolonged neglect. Christina Harvey faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent, unlawful restraint, and several other criminal offenses related to the death of Brandy Harvey, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office, Harvey's willful neglect directly caused the death of her 18-year-old daughter, who was "nonverbal, legally blind, and entirely dependent on others" for care.

"The allegations include that the victim was denied basic medical care, proper hygiene, nutrition, and necessary medication over an extended period of time," the release states. "Investigators documented conditions consistent with severe neglect, ultimately resulting in the victim's death."

Prosecutors emphasized the case highlights the "critical importance of protecting those who are most vulnerable in our community" and ensuring that caregivers are "held to the highest standard of responsibility."

"When someone is entrusted with the care of a vulnerable person — someone who cannot speak for themselves, cannot see for themselves and cannot protect themselves — that responsibility is absolute," District Attorney Brian Gallagher said in a statement. "To abandon that duty and allow a special-needs person to suffer, deteriorate, and ultimately die under such deplorable conditions is as disturbing as it is criminal. For a parent to allow their child to suffer and rot like this is unconscionable. My thoughts and prayers are with this young woman; may she finally be at peace."

Court documents obtained by The Times-Tribune provided additional details about the horrific circumstances leading to the victim's death.

Officers with the Dickson City Police Department on Dec. 10, 2025, responded to Harvey's home in the 700 block of Carmalt Street regarding a report of an unresponsive woman. When police arrived, emergency medical personnel were already performing CPR inside the home, which was described as overwhelmingly filthy and reeking of human waste.

Investigators reportedly found the victim lying on a urine-soaked couch that had sunken into its base, with what appeared to be human feces smeared on the wall behind it.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a hospital, where they documented extensive injuries and signs of deterioration, including bedsores, bruising, ulcers, rotted teeth, necrotic skin, and severe malnutrition, Hazleton, Pennsylvania, Fox affiliate WOLF reported. Brandy Harvey died the following day.

A subsequent autopsy reportedly determined Brandy Harvey's cause of death to be neglect and ruled the manner a homicide. A forensic pathologist also noted open ulcers, extreme dental disease, and significant swelling and discoloration in the victim's extremities.

Investigators said the victim required full-time care after suffering a major medical event as an infant and relied entirely on others for her daily needs. The victim had also reportedly not attended school for months before her death.

Harvey reportedly served as her daughter's financial payee, meaning she controlled tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security and survivor's benefits. However, investigators alleged she used those funds "exclusively for personal or residential expenses while allowing the victim's physical health and hygiene to deteriorate."

When questioned, Harvey allegedly claimed she had done her best, but also acknowledged the shortcomings in her care.

"She was my whole world," she allegedly told investigators. "Maybe I didn't do things right. Maybe I don't know. I just don't know. But I tried my very best every day with her. She was my whole heart."

Harvey is currently being held at the Lackawanna County Prison without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 29, records show.