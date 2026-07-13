Cops in Florida say a 38-year-old woman killed a man and buried him in a shallow grave — and is now on the run while using several fake names.

Isabelle Johnson, 38, is facing a murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Jason Christopher Coulthart in Florida's Panhandle, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said.

Coulthart was reported missing after he was last seen on May 24 when he left the College Condominiums on East College Boulevard in Niceville. Cops "developed information" that Coulthart's body was buried on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

Authorities recovered the body on June 25 and positively identified the remains as belonging to Coulthart on Thursday.

"This is not the news we hoped to deliver to our Niceville community," said Niceville Chief of Police Mark Hayse. "We stand with Jason's family and will continue working closely with our partners to see this case through."

Cops tabbed Johnson as the suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest after the victim's remains were recovered. They believe she is "actively evading law enforcement." She also is allegedly using several aliases including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Dowdy and others.

The sheriff's office did not divulge the relationship between Johnson and Coulthart or a motive for the killing. Coulthart's cause of death has also not been released.

Deputies released a video of Johnson at a business in Destin days after Coulthart's remains were discovered.

Five people have been arrested for allegedly helping Johnson as she hides out from cops.

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Michael Ray White, 74, and Kathleen Morris, 59, of Santa Rosa Beach, were arrested for accessory to a capital felony after the fact and obstruction. Cops say White lied to them when he claimed he did not know Johnson when in fact he helped her elude deputies and allowed her to stay at his home.

Morris allegedly gave Johnson supplies and drove her around. Martin Leaverton and Sandra Leaverton retrieved Johnson's belongings and gave her a cell phone, deputies say.

"Anyone found to have helped or is still assisting Isabelle Johnson avoid arrest will be charged accordingly," said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. "If you give her a place to stay, help her hide, or lie for her, you will face consequences. This is a homicide case. We will not allow anyone to get in the way of this investigation."

Johnson is considered dangerous and anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 850-892‑8111 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863‑TIPS.