A Minnesota man who told police they should "just come see" the scene where he stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death has pleaded guilty.

Saleebaan Mohamed Abdirisaaq, 27, entered a guilty plea on Friday for two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Falus Ali, and her unborn child. In a press release from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Abdirisaaq admitted to stabbing Ali, who was 17 weeks pregnant, several times after the couple got into an argument on Sept. 23, 2025. Ellison said Abdirisaaq used a knife he found in the dishwasher.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Abdirisaaq called 911 after committing the crime and told dispatchers "someone died" and he "wanted to turn himself in." Police said that Abdirisaaq asked for police to come so they could "just come see."

According to the criminal complaint, Abdirisaaq told dispatchers that Ali died 20 minutes before he placed his call. When police arrived at her apartment in St. Cloud, Minnesota, they found Ali on the floor of her living room, surrounded by "coagulating" blood. Wounds were observed on her "neck, shoulders, arms, chest, left breast, and her jaw." A 5-inch serrated kitchen knife "covered in blood" was found on the floor near Ali's body.

Ali was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

The couple's 3-year-old child, who was in the home at the time of the murder, was overheard talking about Abdirisaaq "punching" Ali while "motioning with a balled fist towards the neck." The child, who was unharmed, was placed in the care of family members.

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Abdirisaaq's brother told police that Abdirisaaq called him to say he "killed his wife with a knife," referring to Ali. The brother also mentioned that the couple had a documented history of domestic violence. In February, Abdirisaaq was convicted of violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) in Sherburne County. He was also arrested for making threats of violence against Ali in Hennepin County in September 2024. He had been released from custody on the condition that he not contact Ali.

Abdirisaaq is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25.