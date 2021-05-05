 Alezauna Carter, 13, Found Murdered in Philadelphia
Missing 13-Year-Old Was Found Shot in the Mouth in Philadelphia. Her Family Wants Answers.

Alberto LuperonMay 5th, 2021, 11:02 am

Investigators in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania identified a murder victim on Saturday as a 13-year-old girl who went missing last year. The family of Alezauna Carter is calling out for answers.

Then 12, she was last seen on October 12 in southwest Philadelphia near the 7100 block of Theodore Street, and was reported missing the following month, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia. During a vigil on Tuesday, Alezauna’s mother said the child ran away. As the outlet paraphrased it, there were “situations” that made it so Carter “was not able to be home.” Police said Carter ran away several times from parental and guardian care.

The search ended in tragedy last month, though it would take some days for police to realize that. A female victim was found shot in the mouth in a first-floor apartment on the 1500 block of Overington Street in the neighborhood of Frankford, which is in the northeast section of Philadelphia.

Police released surveillance footage the day after the murder, depicting an individual they described as a suspect.

Surveillance image showing suspect after discovery of the body of Alezauna Carter.

The suspect.

The victim was finally identified on Saturday as Carter.

“She was a strong girl, but she didn’t deserve this,” said her mother Trisha. “Not at all.”

“They think cause she out in the street, she doing something bad,” Carter’s cousin said at the vigil. “Nah, people just hang around the wrong group of people.”

“There’s nothing you can do as a parent to prepare you for something like this,” said grandfather William Orr, according to WPVI. “We all live down South Philly and southwest, so I have no idea how she managed to find her way down to this neighborhood.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact (215) 686-TIPS.

[Screengrab via Jaclyn Lee / @JaclynLeeTV]

