Watch Our Live Network Now

Massachusetts Man Allegedly Stabbed His Parents to Death at Their Home

Alberto LuperonDec 11th, 2020, 1:25 pm

A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his own parents. Authorities in the town of Middleborough announced the arrest of Ryan True, 21, on Thursday in the deaths of Renee True, 55, and David True, 52.

Cops said they were called to the family’s home at #3 Highland Street on Thursday morning. They found the bodies of the victims inside. Prosecutors say defendant Ryan True is responsible for the killings.

He stabbed his father during an argument Wednesday night, and then killed his mother when she returned home, according to prosecutors in a CBS Boston report. Investigators said they were able to track the defendant down through his half-brother, who claimed True told him “something bad” happened to the parents.

Defendant True attended an arraignment on Friday. His mental state will be a factor in the case. The prosecutor said at the hearing that True is autistic. A judge reportedly ordered an evaluation.

Law&Crime reached out to Middleborough police for more information; a spokesman pointed us toward prosecutors.

[Screengrab via CBS Boston]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: