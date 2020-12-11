Massachusetts Man Allegedly Stabbed His Parents to Death at Their Home

A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his own parents. Authorities in the town of Middleborough announced the arrest of Ryan True, 21, on Thursday in the deaths of Renee True, 55, and David True, 52.

One Man Under Arrest As MSP Continue Double Homicide Probe In Middleborough pic.twitter.com/vvSZfNk3Jw — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 11, 2020

Cops said they were called to the family’s home at #3 Highland Street on Thursday morning. They found the bodies of the victims inside. Prosecutors say defendant Ryan True is responsible for the killings.

He stabbed his father during an argument Wednesday night, and then killed his mother when she returned home, according to prosecutors in a CBS Boston report. Investigators said they were able to track the defendant down through his half-brother, who claimed True told him “something bad” happened to the parents.

Defendant True attended an arraignment on Friday. His mental state will be a factor in the case. The prosecutor said at the hearing that True is autistic. A judge reportedly ordered an evaluation.

Ryan True’s arraignment continues. Prosecutor said parents were stabbed with pocket knife in violent attacks. Ryan allegedly told his half brother, “Things went bad.”

Ryan True, according to prosecutor, is autistic. Mental health evaluation happening now @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) December 11, 2020

21 year old Ryan True ordered held without bail, is being transferred to Bridgewater for mental health evaluation. He is charged with murdering his parents, David and Renee True, in their Middleborough,MA home. Back in court Jan 4. My story @boston25 4,5,6PM pic.twitter.com/QaSmkBqFJe — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) December 11, 2020

Law&Crime reached out to Middleborough police for more information; a spokesman pointed us toward prosecutors.

[Screengrab via CBS Boston]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]