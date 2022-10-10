Married Couple in ‘Very Quiet’ Massachusetts Neighborhood Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a Massachusetts couple is dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

“Two adults were pronounced deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” cops said. “Initial investigation appears to reveal that this was a domestic incident resulting in a murder/suicide. There is no threat to the public.”

Officers responded to the home on Elm Street at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, the Plymouth County District Attorney Office said, according to Boston 25 News. A family member called 911, telling authorities the couple was dead at the home, according to WCVB.

Police reportedly found a 45-year-old man dead outside from an apparent gunshot wound. A 45-year-old woman was inside the home. She too has sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

They were married, a District Attorney’s Office spokesperson reportedly said.

Police did not suggest who killed whom. Nor did they present an alleged motive or a timeline of events.

Prosecutors and police did not respond to a Law&Crime request for updated information.

The couple had a daughter, neighbors reportedly said.

Up-the-street neighbor Shelly Phillips said she never suspected anything was wrong, according to NBC Boston. She met the family in January when she asked about two chairs outside the home.

“He was so proud of his home and his family and it just seems so out of character,” she said.

“It’s just a very quiet neighborhood and you know it’s just shocking to hear that something like this might have happened, and so sad,” local woman Karen Baynes said, according to Boston 25 News.

The investigation is ongoing, police have said.

“If appropriate, more information will be released at a later date,” officers said. “Please contact Sergeant Detective Michael Skowyra with any information at [email protected]”

