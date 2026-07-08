A Nevada man with a "vendetta" against his ex-wife left child custody papers next to her bullet-riddled body after shooting her dead inside a Las Vegas grocery store, along with her new husband, according to court documents and police testimony.

"As they were on the ground, he said he dropped his backpack to retrieve that red folder of documents, and then he took that and then he tucked that into Amanda's arm," a Las Vegas Metro police detective reportedly testified during a grand jury hearing for Alejandro Estrada, who is accused of shooting his former spouse, Amanda Frias Rosas, and her new husband, Victor Frias Rosas, at a Smith's grocery store in Sin City's Silverado Ranch neighborhood.

"He said initially he shot them both approximately two to three times, two to four times," the detective testified, according to court transcripts obtained by local CBS affiliate KLAS.

Police say Estrada calmly walked into the Smith's grocery store where his ex-wife worked on May 12 and shot her dead amid a custody and child support dispute. He allegedly made Facebook posts about "the hate" and "vendetta" he had against Amanda Frias Rosas.

"He was mad because at that period or point when he got child support, he was in the process of buying a condo and when the child support got to him the loan officer had to stop everything and he lost a lot of money because of the down payment and everything, and he pretty much after that just hate her even more 'cause of that situation," a roommate testified during Estrada's grand jury hearing. "I think almost by the end of April, he told me that he was going to move out and then later on told me that he's going to court, I think it was like the 1st or 2nd of June, and he told me it was because of child support. And I want to say by the beginning of May, he told me that he knows that he's going to get locked up because he didn't pay his child support."

The detective who testified reportedly told the grand jury that Estrada "made arrangements" to kill his ex-wife and her new husband.

"He knew that murdering people was bad, but he had felt that over the last few years everything that Amanda had been trying to do with him in the form of obtaining financial support for their children kind of justified this action," the detective alleged.

A shopper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the shooting that Estrada, 43, "was completely calm" when he walked into the Smith's and started blasting.

"No expression. No nothing," the shopper, Paula Milton, recounted. "There was a volley of shots — like eight shots … You just heard bang, bang, bang, bang."

Milton said Estrada was "calmly walking" through the grocery store before and after the shooting until being tackled by a group of bystanders outside. Witnesses told local media outlets that Estrada was carrying a handgun and a rifle in a backpack. Police confirmed during a press conference that he had "several different weapons" on him.

"He reached into his pants and he pulled out his gun," recalled a shopper who helped subdue Estrada and testified during the grand jury hearing, according to KLAS. "As he's reaching for the gun, I immediately lunge towards him, and I grabbed his gun with my right arm and I put my finger in between the trigger and the barrel. As it started to release, he's trying to pull the trigger while I'm trying to stop him with my right and I'm trying to adjust the barrel with my left hand to keep it from pointing towards me. So we're wrestling, basically pointing it back and forth towards each other, trying to get possession of the gun while he's trying to fire the gun."

Authorities were called after the shooting and arrived at the scene to find at least three individuals "subduing the suspect" after allegedly taking the gun away from him. "The individuals … showed tremendous courage," a police official said during the press conference after the incident.

The official told reporters that Estrada and Amanda Frias Rosas' "custody issues" had boiled over as they were getting ready to celebrate their 12-year-old son's birthday.

"You know what they had in the shopping cart when they got killed?" a co-worker at the Smith's, Arturo Salazar, told local Fox affiliate KVVU about Amanda Frias Rosas and Victor Frias Rosas. "They had a cake that said, 'Happy birthday.'"

On Facebook, Amanda Frias Rosas posted about working at the Smith's with Victor Frias Rosas while experiencing custody-related problems with Estrada.

"The hate you have for your ex should never be more than the love you have for your child," the mom said in January 2025. "You're just hurting your child by hurting your ex. Good parents shouldn't have to beg or fight for a place in THEIR child's life!"

In September 2025, Amanda Frias Rosas shared a quote that said, "Anyone can have a child and call themselves 'a parent.' A real parent is someone who puts that child above their own selfish needs and wants."

She accompanied the message with a Facebook status post saying, "And doesn't use them as pawns that hurt them to fulfill your vendetta."

Marriage records show that Amanda Frias Rosas and Victor Frias Rosas tied the knot in February 2025 after she and Estrada split up in 2023. According to local CBS affiliate KLAS, the Clark County district attorney's office filed a notice and finding of financial responsibility on March 6 that stated that Estrada — who had been ordered to pay $342 a month in child support — owed more than $2,800 as of November 2025.

The two parents had joint legal custody, per KLAS.

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Describing Victor Frias Rosas, a family friend told KVVU, "This is somebody who's one of the nicest people I've ever met. He and his wife. I mean, they're so down to earth. They helped everybody. I've always seen a smile on their face."

Estrada has been charged with two counts of open murder, eight counts of discharging a gun, and one count each of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon and aggravated stalking with use of a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30.