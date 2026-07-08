Teen shot man in the head then enlisted his mother's help to cover up the crime, cops say

A mother in Tennessee is accused of helping her son cover up the murder of a 33-year-old man whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a detached garage.

Bridgit A. Riley, 47, has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, per Shelby County court records. She's in the Shelby County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The case involves the disappearance of Robert Grove — and then the discovery of his dead body.

On Oct. 27, 2025, Grove's mother reported to the Memphis Police Department that he was missing, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime. His family said he had left his home in a Chevy Avalanche at about 11:30 p.m. the previous night.

"During the investigation, family members of Grove located his Chevy Avalanche in the parking lot of the Surrey Apartments" in the city. They opened the pickup truck's door to find "what appeared to be a large amount of blood inside on the floorboard of the driver's side of the vehicle."

The family members said they also found two phone cases belonging to Grove "on the ground nearby," but there were no phones with them. Officers continued investigating.

Nearby cameras apparently showed Grove's vehicle entering the parking lot of the Surrey Apartments building at about 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 27 and then leaving four minutes later. At about 1:09 a.m., the vehicle returned to the parking spot where his family found it.

But the footage did not capture Grove exiting the vehicle. Instead, a "thin male could be seen exiting the vehicle and walking away on foot. This person did not have the same physical features as Robert Grove," the court document adds.

The investigation went on. On Nov. 2, 2025, officers were searching for Grove's body in the area of Egypt Central Road because that's the last location where his family tracked his iPhone.

They were successful; Grove's remains "were in a detached garage," and investigators determined that he had "suffered injuries from an apparent gunshot wound to the head." Spent bullet casings were also found near his body.

Authorities got search warrants for cellphone data — seeking to learn what devices were around the two locations in the time periods in question. On Feb. 16, they got a match; a phone number belonging to a 17-year-old boy had "activations consistent with travel patterns of Robert Grove's vehicle and the location of Robert Grove's body recovery location."

On April 29, security officers at the 17-year-old's school detained him and brought him to be interviewed. The boy, however, "did not wish to speak with investigators," the affidavit stated.

Investigators were also reportedly looking at Riley, the teen's mother. They obtained jail calls between her and another person, during which she allegedly discussed her son's device having photos of him in the victim's vehicle.

She "discussed destroying the phone and possibly going to another country," per the affidavit. On a new phone with the son's same number, someone reportedly stated that they set "him up a new" Apple ID and that the other phone was gone, also suggesting it was "smashed" and thrown in the Mississippi River.

Riley was arrested on July 6. Her son was also arrested that day and charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, the Memphis Police Department told Law&Crime.

It was not immediately clear whether Riley's son will be charged as an adult.

Riley's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.