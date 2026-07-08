Man threw Molotov cocktail at stranger in wheelchair, then tipped victim into flames: Police

A 38-year-old Oklahoma man is accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at a stranger in a wheelchair before trying to shove the victim into the flames in an attack that unfolded directly across the street from Oklahoma City police headquarters.

Authorities arrested Alexander Emery at the scene and charged him with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to kill, first-degree arson, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, court records show.

The attack happened July 2 near West Main Street and North Lee Avenue. Police said Emery threw the homemade incendiary device at the victim as he crossed the street in his wheelchair. The Molotov cocktail exploded on impact, igniting a fire around the man.

Footage provided by authorities appeared to show that as the victim wheeled himself out of the flames, Emery rushed toward him and tried to push him back into the burning area. During the struggle, the victim appeared to tip over backward in his wheelchair, landing in the flames.

The violence ended almost as quickly as it began.

As detectives responded from nearby police headquarters, one officer and a bystander ran into the fire to pull the victim to safety while another detective took Emery into custody at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) treated the victim at the scene. Police said he is expected to recover.

Investigators later said Emery admitted he chose the victim at random before carrying out the attack, according to a report from local ABC affiliate KOCO.

Court records show Emery was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. In addition to the charges listed above, he is facing one count each of injuring another person through the use of an explosive device, manufacturing an explosive device, and possessing or using an incendiary device.

In announcing the arrest, the Oklahoma City Police Department praised the detectives, firefighters and the civilian who intervened before the attack turned fatal.

"What happened next showed the absolute best of our community and our first responders," the department wrote. "Thanks to this rapid, heroic response, the victim is expected to recover, and the suspect is behind bars."

Emery is being held on $200,000 bond, court records show. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to appear in court.