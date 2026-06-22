A Georgia man allegedly fired nearly a dozen shots through his pregnant ex-girlfriend's bedroom window, striking her as she slept with her two young children.

Devin Lamar Anthony, 26, stands accused of malice murder, feticide, aggravated assault with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 23-year-old Shakiya Pridgen.

The DeKalb County Police Department responded around 5:15 a.m. June 16 to a report of a person shot in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle. Cops found Pridgen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where both she and the baby died.

A probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime said Anthony, the father of the unborn child, allegedly walked up to the bedroom window where he knew Pridgen and the kids were sleeping and fired 11 shots.

Pridgen, who was just two weeks away from giving birth, was sleeping in the bed with her kids, ages 1 and 3. The kids were not hurt.

Investigators used traffic cameras to place Anthony's vehicle at the scene. According to the affidavit, the couple recently broke up over allegations of infidelity and Pridgen picking a name for the baby that Anthony "did not agree with."

The victim's family told reporters that she had a baby shower just days before her death. The baby boy was set to be named Kyren.

"I want the world to know that somebody took a blessing, a blessing, from all of us, and we will get justice," her mother Verdina Scott said. "This will not be the last time you hear from us, we will get justice for you, Shakiya and Kyren."

Local NBC affiliate WXIA reported that Anthony previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a separate homicide case in nearby Fulton County. He was able to wipe the conviction off his record after he completed probation as part of the Peach State's First Offender Act.

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Pridgen's father, Wakiel Pridgeon, said he thinks officials were too lenient on Anthony.

"If you wanted to kill your own child, you'll kill anybody," he said. "You don't have a heart. You're just a menace to society."

The incident occurred just days before Father's Day, leaving him reeling.

"I'm not supposed to be burying my daughter. My daughter's gonna be burying me," her father said.

A GoFundMe is raising money for the victim's two surviving children.

"No family should ever have to experience a loss like this, and we are coming together to help ease the burden and support the family as they navigate the days ahead," the description says.

Anthony remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.