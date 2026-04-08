A man in Pennsylvania is accused of stabbing his father repeatedly during an argument and then leaving the older man to slowly die on a porch.

Devin Jenkins, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime with intent, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He is being held in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility under no bail in connection with the death of his father, 61-year-old Kevin Jenkins.

On Saturday at about 11:30 p.m., Devin Jenkins was at a home on the 600 block of West Wingohocking Street in Philadelphia. He was there with his father, and the two were arguing, according to local NBC affiliate WCAU.

Devin Jenkins stabbed his father multiple times, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a news release. At approximately 11:34 p.m., the department said, its officers responded to the home due to "reports of a person with a weapon." They found Kevin Jenkins "lying on the porch of the property with multiple stab wounds to his neck."

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Emergency workers rushed the stabbing victim to an area hospital, and he was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement took Devin Jenkins into custody at the home. He was treated at a different hospital "for a minor laceration to his left index finger" before police processed him in their system.

The department noted that the investigation is ongoing. Officials did not detail what the alleged argument between the father and son was about.

Devin Jenkins appeared in Philadelphia County court on Monday for a preliminary arraignment, and he is scheduled to reappear for a preliminary hearing on April 20.