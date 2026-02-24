A Pennsylvania man is accused of fatally shooting his wife following an argument and then calling her mother to tell her the news.

Jose Luna, 59, faces charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and prohibited possession of a firearm in the death of 48-year-old Alisett Schubert, according to court records and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

Luna and Schubert were at a party that evening when she "disrespected him in front of others," the man said, per an affidavit of probable cause obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer. He was apparently angry, and as she drove them home in her silver Nissan Murano, the married couple argued.

In the area of Fillmore Street and Huntingdon Pike in Rockledge, Schubert reportedly told Luna to exit the vehicle and walk home, and the two of them proceeded to fight over a .38 caliber revolver in her purse that was registered in her name. Luna secured it and shot his wife, the affidavit stated.

"Oh my god!" she is said to have screamed as she tried to flee the SUV, according to the affidavit. Luna then allegedly shot her four more times.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus driver was driving in the area when he "approached a vehicle that was stopped on the roadway." He said he heard two or three "pops" and then saw a man "exit the front passenger seat, then open the driver's side door."

When he opened the door, he said a woman — later identified as Schubert — "fell out of the vehicle."

At about 10:05 p.m., the bus driver "used his emergency system" to report a shooting, and he described the suspect. Police responded to the area and found Schubert on the ground outside of her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transferred to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia police officers found Luna one mile away, and as they approached, "he put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but the firearm was out of ammunition," the DA's office added. He was arrested.

After allegedly shooting his wife, Luna reportedly called her mother to tell the woman her daughter was dead and that he wanted to kill himself, though he did not provide specifics as to how she died.

More from Law&Crime: Wife fuming over estranged husband and new boyfriend's budding bromance opens fire on house they were partying at, shoots random guest standing on porch

Luna had been abusive before, according to the document obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which said that Schubert had told a friend Luna was physically and mentally abusing her and the friend had once seen Luna punch his wife in the face.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 5.

Rockledge is a borough in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is located just north of Philadelphia.