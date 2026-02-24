A 30-year-old man in New York is accused of killing a mother of four while driving drunk, allegedly slamming into the 54-year-old woman as she was riding home on a stand-up electric scooter.

A grand jury in Queens last week indicted Ryan Rampersaud on one count each of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Blanca Arias-Miranda, authorities announced.

Rampersaud is also facing two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

"As alleged, the defendant was driving while intoxicated, barreled into a scooter operated by Blanca Arias-Miranda and killed the 54-year-old mother of four," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Tragically, the victim had the right of way and was in a designated bike lane when she was struck by this defendant. Our roadways must be safe for all who use them, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and scooter operators. The defendant's actions have forever changed the lives of Ms. Arias-Miranda's family, and we will aggressively prosecute this case."

According to the DA's office, at about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 4, Rampersaud was driving a 2009 Honda Civic south on Crescent Street in Astoria when he made a left turn at the intersection of 30th Drive. Rampersaud allegedly "failed to yield to oncoming traffic," driving the Civic directly into Arias-Miranda, who was riding her scooter "in a designated bike lane and had the right of way." Arias-Miranda was thrown from the scooter and struck her head on the pavement.

A pedestrian who witnessed the crash called 911. Paramedics rushed Arias-Miranda to a nearby hospital where doctors treated her for "severe brain trauma." Rampersaud remained at the scene until police arrived.

Officers said the defendant had clearly been drinking.

"Rampersaud allegedly showed signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, unsteadiness on his feet, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath," the release said. "There was vomit on the front seat of his car."

Arias-Miranda was pronounced dead two days after being admitted to the hospital.

Police say that after being transported to the station at about 4 a.m., Rampersaud refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test. After obtaining a court order, authorities administered a blood test showing he had a blood alcohol level of 0.12%. The legal limit to drive is 0.08%.

In a statement to local CW affiliate WPIX, Justin Blitz, the family's civil attorney, said that in addition to any actions against Rampersaud, they may also sue the city over "flawed traffic light patterns" at the intersection where Arias-Miranda was killed.

Arias-Miranda's family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the legal and funeral costs associated with her death.

"Our mother was more than just a victim of a tragic accident. She was the heart of our family – a devoted wife, a fiercely loving mother, and a proud grandmother whose greatest joy was caring for and protecting those she loved. She held our family together with strength, warmth, and unwavering support," the page said. "While nothing can bring Blanca back, we are committed to honoring her memory, protecting her legacy, and supporting one another as we navigate the painful road ahead."

Rampersaud made his first court appearance before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Hartofilis, who ordered him to make his next appearance on March 26. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.