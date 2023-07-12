The man police say shot and killed a teacher visiting from Kentucky at a university in the nation’s capital is under arrest.

Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, was arrested Tuesday, Metropolitan Police announced in a statement. Police say that he gunned down 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson at around 8:20 a.m. on July 5 while on the campus of Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Maceo, 25, is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The MPD had put out a notice on July 7 asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect behind the fatal shooting and offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

According to a report by local NBC affiliate WRC-TV, Emerson was visiting Washington and was on his way to a professional development workshop for teachers at the Library of Congress when he was killed.

Emerson taught social studies and coached wrestling for Oldham County Schools in Kentucky. In a statement, the high school said the loss is “devastating.”

“He had a passion for creating exciting, creative, and rigorous lessons to keep students engaged,” the statement said. “He was loved by students and respected by his peers.”

At a press conference following Emerson’s death, police had said that investigators believed the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the shooting happened after an altercation.

Emerson’s mother told Washington CBS affiliate WUSA that she doesn’t believe that.

“That cannot be true,” Chandra Emerson said. “There is no possible way that [Max] knew him.”

Emerson was not affiliated with Catholic University, the school said in a statement.

Maceo is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday, according to WUSA.

